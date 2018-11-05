BRPD identifies pedestrian killed in hit and run on Florida Blvd

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police have released the identity of the victim who died following a hit and run crash last week.
The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 7100 block of Florida Boulevard.
Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. identified the victim as Devon Jones, 17. Jones
Jones was hit by a vehicle as he was attempting to cross Florida Boulevard, according to investigators. The vehicle that hit Jones is believed to be a newer model white work van. Police believe the van is now damaged.
Jones later died at a local hospital. This crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information about the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
