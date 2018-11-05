BRG upgraded to Level One WellSpot designation

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Baton Rouge General’s (BRG) Bluebonnet campus has earned the Level One WellSpot designation.
The WellSpot designation is part of Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Well-Ahead campaign and recognizes smart choices and positive changes at businesses throughout the state that improve the health of Louisiana’s citizens.
BRG had been a Level Two WellSpot since 2015. This upgrade comes after BRG’s Baby-Friendly designation from UNICEF and the World Health Organization earlier this year.
“From fostering the health of our tiniest patients in the Birth Center to growing our outreach in the community, we continue pushing to establish a true culture of wellness here,” said Patty Williams, BRG Community Wellness Program Coordinator.
The hospital has boosted its health and wellness program through initiatives like healthy dining and vending options for patients and employees, its commitment to a non-smoking environment, and lactation rooms for employees and visitors.
BRG also offers free health risk assessments and screenings that encourage early detection of disease and promote overall improvement in the health of our community. In addition, BRG is educating local kids on nutrition, fitness, and tobacco and drug use through the Adopt-a-School program and a partnership with YMCA summer camps.
