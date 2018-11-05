Bossier City woman arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into Angola prison

ANGOLA, LA (WAFB) - A woman was arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Saturday, according to the Department of Corrections investigators.
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Deputies booked Melanie Cooper, 43, of Bossier City, with a count of Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution, and three counts of Possession of Schedule 1 Narcotics with Intent to Distribute.
DOC investigators said Cooper’s arrest came after she visited an inmate on Saturday. Correctional officers searched the inmate and found 21.1 grams of marijuana in his possession before the inmate got past the visitation area and reentered the prison.
Cooper admitted to trying to smuggle the drugs as investigators were questioning her.
While searching Cooper’s vehicle, prison investigators found 102 ecstasy pills, 5.4 grams of marijuana, and 5 grams of heroin in her vehicle.
DOC Disciplinary action against the inmate is pending, and the investigation ongoing.
