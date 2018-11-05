Baton Rouge mayor presents 2019 budget to metro council

The mayor went over the highlights of the plan with metro council members Monday during a special meeting. A big part of that 1 percent increase, she says, will primarily go to law enforcement. Mayor Broome says she’s committed to continuing to combat crime in the Capital City and plans to invest about $5 million in new equipment for the Baton Rouge Police Department, including money for better radios and to launch the real-time crime center. WAFB asked the mayor about some of the criticisms she’s gotten over how the city-parish does business and specifically how they spend taxpayers' money. Here’s what she had to say.