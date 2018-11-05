Baton Rouge mayor presents 2019 budget to metro council

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome presented the 2019 budget to the metro council Monday afternoon.
The mayor’s office says the budget reflects a growth rate of less than 1 percent.
The mayor went over the highlights of the plan with metro council members Monday during a special meeting. A big part of that 1 percent increase, she says, will primarily go to law enforcement. Mayor Broome says she’s committed to continuing to combat crime in the Capital City and plans to invest about $5 million in new equipment for the Baton Rouge Police Department, including money for better radios and to launch the real-time crime center. WAFB asked the mayor about some of the criticisms she’s gotten over how the city-parish does business and specifically how they spend taxpayers' money. Here’s what she had to say.
“I can assure the citizens that their taxpayer dollars are working well for them. They’re working efficiently and we’re going to continue to make progress.”
Also in the budget, the mayor’s calling for additional training academies to answer the shortage of officers at the police department. Everything in the budget though is still just a proposal at this point. Metro council members still have to approve the plan.
The metro council is expected to vote on the budget on Tuesday, December 11.
