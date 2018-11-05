Areas of fog could disrupt Monday morning commutes

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Areas of fog could be an issue for the morning commute on Monday. Otherwise, look for a fairly warm early November day that starts in the low 60°s and sees highs top out around 80° with a few passing showers or perhaps an isolated t-storm.
Our next cold front approaches overnight Monday into Tuesday morning and is expected to produce scattered showers and t-storms. The severe weather threat locally has diminished, but a few strong storms can’t be ruled out.
It looks like the main threat of rain on Election Day will be early in the morning, with isolated showers through the remainder of the day. The front will likely stall somewhere in our general vicinity, resulting in unsettled weather persisting for the second half of the week.
Rain is likely on Wednesday and Thursday, with scattered showers potentially diminishing by Friday.
Another cold front then sends a significant shot of cooler and drier air our way by next weekend.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.