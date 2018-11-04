Several Sportsline teams advance to LHSAA playoffs

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LHSAA 2018 Football Playoff brackets were released on Sunday. In the Sportsline Friday Nite viewing area, the top-seeded teams are as follows;
U-High and Southern Lab are No. 1 seeds.
Amite, St. Charles Catholic, and Ascension Catholic are No. 2 seeds.
Kentwood and Dunham are No. 3 seeds.
(17) La Salle at (16) Slaughter
(5) West St John BYE
(3) Kentwood BYE
(19) Merryville at (14) White Castle
(23) Arcadia at (10) East Iberville
(16) St Mary’s at (1) Southern Lab
(15) Hanson Memorial at (2) Ascension Catholic
(10) Catholic-PC at (7) St Edmund
(24) Independence at (9) Pine
(29) Port Allen at (4) Rosepine
(22) Northeast at (11) Lake Arthur
(27) Delhi Charter at (6) St Helena
(18) Capitol at (15) East Feliciana
(31) Springfield at (2) Amite
(9) Holy Savior Menard at (8) Episcopal
(3) Dunham BYE
(11) St Thomas Aquinas at (6) Catholic – New Iberia
(10) Riverside at (7) Ascension Episcopal
(17) Baker at (16) Marksville
(24) Donaldsonville at (9) St James
(25) Albany at (8) North Webster
(20) West Feliciana at (13) Church Point
(26) Madison Prep at (7) Jewel Sumner
(1) U-High BYE
(11) St Michael at (6) E.D. White
(10) Teurlings Catholic at (7) Parkview Baptist
(2) St Charles Catholic BYE
(25) Westgate at (8) Plaquemine
(21) Cecilia at (12) Livonia
(22) Carencro at (11) Assumption
(18) Lutcher at (15) Breaux Bridge
(11) Scotlandville at (6) Brother Martin
(2) Catholic High BYE
(17) St Amant at (16) Captain Shreve
(24) Central at (9) Alexandria
(28) East St John at (5) East Ascension
(29) Dutchtown at (4) John Ehret
(30) Live Oak at (3) Acadiana
(19) Denham Springs at (14) Sam Houston
(22) Hahnville at (11) Walker
(27) Sulphur at (6) Zachary
