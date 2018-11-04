Police: Two Georgia men arrested for selling counterfeit LSU vs. Alabama tickets

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Authorities arrested two Georgia men at Tiger Stadium for selling counterfeit tickets to the LSU vs. Alabama game.
Police say David Fleming, of Jonesboro, sold two counterfeit tickets for $400. The victim later learned the tickets were fake.
According to the police report, Fleming tried to run after being stopped by an officer. That officer had to stop Fleming by using a taser. After being checked by EMS, Fleming was transported to the Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD), where he admitted to selling the counterfeit tickets.
Fleming was arrested and charged with theft and illegal use of counterfeit trademark.
In a separate incident, the Louisiana State Police contacted LSUPD, saying troopers had a man accused of selling counterfeit tickets in custody.
Jordan Goodlett, of Atlanta, sold four counterfeit tickets for $1,100. The victim learned those tickets were fake at the LSU Athletics ticket office. The ticket office notified authorities, who were able to arrest Goodlett.
Goodlett’s probable cause report said he had 16 counterfeit tickets and 2.6 grams of marijuana in his possession, as well as $1,216 in cash.
Authorities also found two pills of Oxycontin Hydrochloride and Acetaminophen in his possession. Goodlett also admitted to selling the tickets and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail.
