LSU soccer captures first ever SEC tournament championship

Information provided by LSUsports.net
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. -- Freshman Abbey Newton's scored the game-winning penalty to give the LSU soccer team its first SEC Tournament championship in program history, 4-1 in a penalty shootout, on Sunday.
In the shootout, Alex Thomas scored, followed by a save by LSU's Caroline Brockmeier. An Arkansas miss off the post sandwiched Adrienne Richardson and Marlena Cutura's goals to give LSU a 3-0 lead. Following an Arkansas goal, Newton put her shot right down the middle to give the Tigers the title.
No. 7-seed LSU (13-6-2) advanced to its second SEC Tournament title game in program history by defeating No. 10-seed Missouri in double overtime, 3-2, then surviving a 7-6 penalty shootout against 12th-ranked Tennessee in the quarterfinal, and beating 17th-ranked South Carolina, 1-0, in Friday's semifinal.
LSU's only other appearance in the tournament finale was in 2009, an 8-7 loss to South Carolina on penalties.
Arkansas led 1-0 following a 13th-minute goal by Taylor Malham. However, LSU's Shannon Cooke tied the match in the 72nd-minute with a curling right-foot boot from nearly 40 yards that found the top-right corner of the net.
Pairings for the 64-team NCAA Tournament will be announced at 3:30 p.m. CT on Monday.
No. 4-seed Arkansas (13-4-3) fell to 0-5 in SEC Tournament finals.