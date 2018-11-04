LSU remains in Top 10 in newest polls

By Mykal Vincent | November 4, 2018 at 3:42 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 3:42 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Despite being dominated on both sides of the ball Saturday night, LSU fans can breathe a slight sigh of relief.

In the latest national rankings, the Tigers have managed to stay within the Top 10.

AP Top 25Nov. 4, 2018

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points

1, Alabama (60), 9-0, 1,500

2, Clemson 9-0, 1,435

3, Notre Dame, 9-0, 1,381

4, Michigan, 8-1, 1,304

5, Georgia, 8-1, 1,263

6, Oklahoma, 8-1, 1,181

7, West Virginia, 7-1, 1,065

8, Ohio State, 8-1, 1,025

9, LSU, 7-2, 1,020

10, Washington State, 8-1, 1,010

11, UCF, 8-0, 1,001

12, Kentucky, 7-2, 780

13, Syracuse, 7-2, 624

14, Utah State, 8-1, 586

15, Texas, 6-3, 559

16, Fresno State, 8-1, 506

17, Boston College, 7-2, 490

18, Mississippi State, 6-3, 486

19, Florida, 6-3, 400

20, Washington, 7-3, 342

21, Penn State, 6-3, 278

22, NC State, 6-2, 264

23, Iowa State, 5-3, 230

24, Michigan State, 6-3, 215

25, Cincinnati, 8-1, 141

Others receiving Votes: Utah 110, Auburn 93, Wisconsin 37, Army 32, UAB 31, Northwestern 28, Iowa 17, Boise St. 15, Purdue 14, Buffalo 11, Oregon 9, San Diego St. 5, Duke 4, Texas A&M 3, Houston 3, Texas Tech 2.,

Amway Coaches Poll

Nov. 4, 2018

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous

1, Alabama (63), 9-0, 1599, 1

2, Clemson (1), 9-0, 1537, 2

3, Notre Dame, 9-0, 1464, 3

4, Michigan, 8-1, 1390, 5

5, Georgia, 8-1, 1347, 5

6, Oklahoma, 8-1, 1272, 7

7, Ohio State, 8-1, 1109, 8

8, West Virginia, 7-1, 1108, 10

9, Washington State, 8-1, 1076, 11

10, LSU, 7-2, 1063, 4

11, UCF, 8-0, 1054, 9

12, Kentucky, 7-2, 761, 12

13, Syracuse, 7-2, 625, 24

14, Boston College, 7-2, 580, 25

15, Mississippi State, 6-3, 567, 21

16, Utah State, 8-1, 565, 20

17, Fresno State, 8-1, 490, 23

18, Washington, 7-3, 463, 19

19, Texas, 6-3, 433, 15

20, Penn State, 6-3, 375, 13

21, Florida, 6-3, 340, 14

22, NC State, 6-2, 327, NR

23, Cincinnati, 8-1, 207, NR

24, Utah, 6-3, 184, 16

25, Iowa State, 5-3, 151, NR

Schools Dropped Out: No. 17 Houston, No. 18 Iowa.

Others Receiving Votes: Michigan State 144; Auburn 106; Iowa 87; Wisconsin 64; UAB 64; Oregon 51; Houston 41; Army 34; Buffalo 22; Texas A&M 16; San Diego State 15; Purdue 13; Boise State 12; Duke 11; Pittsburgh 10; South Florida 10; South Carolina 7; Missouri 2; Appalachian State 2; Northwestern 1; North Texas 1.

