LSU remains in Top 10 in newest polls

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Despite being dominated on both sides of the ball Saturday night, LSU fans can breathe a slight sigh of relief.
In the latest national rankings, the Tigers have managed to stay within the Top 10.
Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points
1, Alabama (60), 9-0, 1,500
2, Clemson 9-0, 1,435
3, Notre Dame, 9-0, 1,381
4, Michigan, 8-1, 1,304
5, Georgia, 8-1, 1,263
6, Oklahoma, 8-1, 1,181
7, West Virginia, 7-1, 1,065
8, Ohio State, 8-1, 1,025
9, LSU, 7-2, 1,020
10, Washington State, 8-1, 1,010
11, UCF, 8-0, 1,001
12, Kentucky, 7-2, 780
13, Syracuse, 7-2, 624
14, Utah State, 8-1, 586
15, Texas, 6-3, 559
16, Fresno State, 8-1, 506
17, Boston College, 7-2, 490
18, Mississippi State, 6-3, 486
19, Florida, 6-3, 400
20, Washington, 7-3, 342
21, Penn State, 6-3, 278
22, NC State, 6-2, 264
23, Iowa State, 5-3, 230
24, Michigan State, 6-3, 215
25, Cincinnati, 8-1, 141
Others receiving Votes: Utah 110, Auburn 93, Wisconsin 37, Army 32, UAB 31, Northwestern 28, Iowa 17, Boise St. 15, Purdue 14, Buffalo 11, Oregon 9, San Diego St. 5, Duke 4, Texas A&M 3, Houston 3, Texas Tech 2.,
Nov. 4, 2018
Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous
1, Alabama (63), 9-0, 1599, 1
2, Clemson (1), 9-0, 1537, 2
3, Notre Dame, 9-0, 1464, 3
4, Michigan, 8-1, 1390, 5
5, Georgia, 8-1, 1347, 5
6, Oklahoma, 8-1, 1272, 7
7, Ohio State, 8-1, 1109, 8
8, West Virginia, 7-1, 1108, 10
9, Washington State, 8-1, 1076, 11
10, LSU, 7-2, 1063, 4
11, UCF, 8-0, 1054, 9
12, Kentucky, 7-2, 761, 12
13, Syracuse, 7-2, 625, 24
14, Boston College, 7-2, 580, 25
15, Mississippi State, 6-3, 567, 21
16, Utah State, 8-1, 565, 20
17, Fresno State, 8-1, 490, 23
18, Washington, 7-3, 463, 19
19, Texas, 6-3, 433, 15
20, Penn State, 6-3, 375, 13
21, Florida, 6-3, 340, 14
22, NC State, 6-2, 327, NR
23, Cincinnati, 8-1, 207, NR
24, Utah, 6-3, 184, 16
25, Iowa State, 5-3, 151, NR
Schools Dropped Out: No. 17 Houston, No. 18 Iowa.
Others Receiving Votes: Michigan State 144; Auburn 106; Iowa 87; Wisconsin 64; UAB 64; Oregon 51; Houston 41; Army 34; Buffalo 22; Texas A&M 16; San Diego State 15; Purdue 13; Boise State 12; Duke 11; Pittsburgh 10; South Florida 10; South Carolina 7; Missouri 2; Appalachian State 2; Northwestern 1; North Texas 1.
