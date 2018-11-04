FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get ready for some rain this Sunday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It was a noticeably warmer Sunday morning than this same time 24 hours ago. Temperatures started out in the low to mid 60s, instead of the upper 40s of Saturday morning!
Otherwise, grab your umbrella as you head out on this Sunday. Rain is already showing up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and the Storm Prediction Center still has our viewing area under a “marginal risk” for severe weather today. That risk is forecast primarily during the late morning to afternoon hours.
We’re looking at a 50 to 60 percent coverage of rain and storms with a high in the mid 70s. Overnight will be partly cloudy with some patchy fog after midnight and a low in the low 60s.
On Monday, there’s not much in the way of early morning wet weather, but increasing toward the evening and overnight hours. Expect a sun/cloud mix and breezy winds during the day Monday and a high around 80 degrees.
