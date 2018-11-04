Deadly shooting temporarily shuts down I-10 EB exit at Perkins Road

Someone in a passing vehicle shot and killed a man inside his vehicle while on the interstate.

Police are responding to a deadly shooting on I-10 early Sunday morning.
By Danae Leake | November 4, 2018 at 7:31 AM CST - Updated November 4 at 8:14 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man is dead after an early Sunday morning shooting on the interstate. The incident temporarily shut down Interstate 10 near the Perkins Road exit.

At around 4 a.m., the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the the shooting that happened between exit 156B (Dalrymple Drive) and exit 157A (Perkins Road).

Police tell WAFB that a man was shot inside a Nissan Altima by someone in a passing vehicle. The man died at the scene, police say.

Police say the man who was shot and killed on I-10 Sunday morning died at the scene. (WAFB)

The road reopened at around 6:20 a.m.

