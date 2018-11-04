Deadly shooting temporarily shuts down I-10 EB exit at Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man is dead after an early Sunday morning shooting on the interstate. The incident temporarily shut down Interstate 10 near the Perkins Road exit.
At around 4 a.m., the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the the shooting that happened between exit 156B (Dalrymple Drive) and exit 157A (Perkins Road).
Police tell WAFB that a man was shot inside a Nissan Altima by someone in a passing vehicle. The man died at the scene, police say.
The road reopened at around 6:20 a.m.
