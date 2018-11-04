Alabama dominates LSU on both sides of the ball in a SEC blowout

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
Alabama racks up 576 yards of total offense. Tua Tagovailoa throws for 295 yards in a total dominating effort for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
“He’s a great player. He made some tremendous plays tonight. Guys covered, throws down the sideline, and that run. That guy is one of the best players I’ve seen. We fought, we were down 16-0. They made some plays. We couldn’t stop them in the red zone. We were fighting our tails off. We just didn’t get any help from the offense. We couldn’t get nothing going. You could feel it at the end. Guys got discouraged a little bit,” Ed Orgeron.
“You got to give credit to them, they had a really good gameplan. Their D-line played very well. At the end of the day we really didn’t make any plays to win the game. The most disappointing thing is you didn’t score any points. That’s the most disappointing thing. They’re really, really, really good. Like I said they had a really good gameplan. They executed it to a T. We just weren’t tough enough, physical enough, or ready enough to make the plays,” Joe Burrow.
In the fourth quarter LSU tried to avoid the shutout with a Cole Tracy 37-yard field goal, but even Mr. Reliable couldn’t deliver on this night.
