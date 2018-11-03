Suspect in Denham Springs double homicide wanted for first-degree murder

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - Authorities have officially announced that a man is wanted in connection to a double homicide that happened in Denham Springs.
Michael Collins, 45, has two warrants for his arrest for two counts of the first-degree murders of Eugene and Patricia Gurley on Oct. 30th.
The State Police Crime Lab returned DNA results on Collins late Friday night, giving the Denham Springs Police Department enough probable cause to have arrest warrants signed.
Police reported earlier this week that Collins was a person of interest in the murder case, but now he is officially wanted in the double homicide.
Officials still believe he’s somewhere in Tennessee so please help get this spread to Tennessee.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-(STOP) 7867.
