SU alum, Baton Rouge sit-in participant dies at home in D.C.

The university says in 1960, Harris was one of six SU students arrested for trying to desegregate an all-white lunch counter in Baton Rouge. The students were also expelled from the university by order of the governor and prohibited from attending any college in the state. While attending Central State University in Ohio, Harris' case challenging segregation, Hoston v. State of Louisiana, went before the Louisiana Supreme Court and in time became part of the larger Garner v. State of Louisiana case, which was won by Thurgood Marshall in 1962.