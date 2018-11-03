2 juveniles shot on Jackson Avenue; second shooting of the night for Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to its second shooting of the night Friday on Jackson Avenue.
The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, November 2 in the 5100 block of Jackson Avenue. Emergency officials say two people were transported to a local hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries. BRPD says the two juvenile victims are both male.
The night’s first shooting claimed the life of a 6-year-old boy.
