Police: Man sought after driving his car into bayou with girlfriend inside in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Authorities in St. Landry Parish are looking for a man who allegedly drove his vehicle with his girlfriend inside into the bayou.
WAFB’s Lafayette news partner KATC reports the man drove his car into the bayou after assaulting his girlfriend.
The girlfriend told deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office that she was able to escape from the sunroof, but didn’t see her boyfriend escape.
KATC reports that deputies are searching the area of LA 103 near Port Barre.
The incident is being investigated as a domestic dispute.
