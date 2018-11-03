NOPD searching for guardians of special needs girl found wandering in Central City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help locating the guardians of a special needs child found wandering alone in Central City Saturday morning.
Police say they received a call just before 11 a.m. about a non-verbal female who was spotted wandering near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Freret Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed that the female was wearing a diaper and not responding to verbal conversations. Because of this, officers were unable to get her name or address.
The child has been transported to the NOPD Child Abuse Office.
If anyone has any information that can help NOPD identify the child’s legal guardian, they are asked to contact the NOPD’s Child Abuse Office at (504) 658-5267 or Sergeant Frank Robertson at (504) 301-5869.
