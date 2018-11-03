MAKE SOME NOISE: LSU vs Alabama special airing at 6:30 on WAFB

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - In August, expectations were fairly low by LSU’s standards. The Tigers' found themselves seated firmly in their lowest preseason ranking in nearly 20 years.
Now, the Tigers enter the month of November with the opportunity to play for something very significant.
All the negative noise about how bad LSU was, is, and could be, is being re-channeled and redirected at the Crimson Tide of Alabama. It’s a united front against college football’s reigning empire.
An LSU upset of the University of Alabama would certainly be the Tigers' loudest since that November day in Tuscaloosa seven years ago, and it would likely and likewise send a deafening boom - or roar - across the world of college football.
Tonight is the night for the Tigers, the fans, and everybody who bleeds purple and gold to bring the noise.
PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE:
- 6 p.m. - 9News at 6
- 6:30 p.m. - LSU “Make Some Noise” special program
- 7 p.m. - LSU vs. Alabama pre-show
- 7:10 p.m. - LSU vs. Alabama kickoff
