LSU students, parents concerned about dangerous commute between Tigerland, university

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s a peaceful walk by day, but not so much by night. One LSU student experienced firsthand the dangers of walking with friends from Tigerland to his dorm.
“It’s alarming to realize that this could happen,” said Christopher Chen.
Chen is a sophomore at LSU. He reflects on the night he and his friends were robbed at gunpoint after attending a Halloween party. “They turned around and started following us, and then they started yelling things. They were trying to say like, ‘Hey, we dropped something,’ but realizing none of us dropped anything, I tried to tell my friends that, ‘Hey, people are following us,’” said Chen.
Chen says within five minutes, the guys caught up with them, one of the men pulling out a gun and demanding they give up everything they had. That life-changing moment happened on Nicholson between Tigerland and LSU near Southgate Towers. It’s a path many students use often.
“Like, I get scared walking home at night. I even have pepper spray on me, and I have a Taser, but I feel like it just wouldn’t help enough,” said Alaina Johnson.
Johnson takes that path home as well. She says she’s terrified after a previous roommate came home beaten after being robbed one night. Even more frightening, she says she was followed by a guy while walking home, demanding she get into his car. Fortunately, she got away, but she hopes to see more efforts from law enforcement and the university.
“I would feel more safe and under control of what’s going on around me and I wouldn’t feel like so scared that when I look behind me, that someone’s following me or something,” said Johnson.
LSU says they’re aware of the situation and take student safety seriously. They released the following statement:
“LSU works diligently to make the campus as safe as possible. We ask our students to use good safety practices, both on campus and off, and encourage them to use the resources that LSU offers when they are on campus and in the surrounding area. The safety of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors is of the utmost importance to LSU. We urge the campus community to be vigilant and report anything of concern to police in a timely manner.”
For Chen, those resources may not have been enough, but the sophomore studying psychology is using what he’s learned in class to try to move on.
“You gotta' stay calm because if you’re not calm, things can go sideways pretty quickly,” he said.
We also reached out to BRPD, but they have not given us any information about the robberies.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.