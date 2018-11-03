Living Legend Gala will honor Shreveport civil rights pioneer Dr. C.O. Simpkins

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - It's not every day you get the chance to honor a living legend.
On Saturday, November 3, a gala will recognize Doctor C.O. Simpkins.
Last minute preps were well underway on this Friday, November 2, inside the Shreveport Convention Center ahead of the 'Living Legend Gala' Saturday night.
Civil rights pioneer Dr. C.O. Simpkins is a founding member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in the 1950s, where he served with the late Martin Luther King, Junior, his personal friend.
"A lot of things happened to him. You know, his house was burned down. His farm was destroyed," said Shreveport City Councilman and Gala co-organizer Willie Bradford.
During the afternoon set up process in the convention center, Bradford took a few moments to show us an enlarged image of Dr. King's visit to Shreveport in mid-August of 1958, sitting right next to Dr. Simpkins inside the Old Galilee Baptist Church. But by 1961 Bradford explained that Simpkins was running out of options professionally.
“He had to leave Shreveport because he was a dentist and he couldn’t get malpractice insurance. He was pretty much ran out of Shreveport.”
Dr. Simpkins would return to Shreveport 26 years later, even running for mayor, before winning a seat in the Louisiana House for District 4.
The Old Galilee Baptist Church is what will benefit from that gala on Saturday night, with organizers hoping to raise more than $20,000 from that fundraiser for that multi-year, multi-million dollar renovation project.
Bradford said once renovated, the structure will serve as the home for the Galilee Civil Rights Museum.
Dr. Simpkins even donated 13 of his own paintings to be auctioned off to help raise more money for the project. But most of all, Bradford told us this is simply a way to give Simpkins a long overdue thank you for all he's done.
Former Atlanta Mayor, Congressman and U.N. Ambassador, Andrew Young, is the keynote speaker for tomorrow’s event in Shreveport.
