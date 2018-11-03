FIRST ALERT FORECAST: It won’t be raining in Death Valley

Rain returns on Monday and extend into early Tuesday thanks to the next frontal passage. Forecast models are mixed in terms of weather threats for Tuesday, but the SPC once again posts much of the WAFB area under a marginal risk for severe weather with a slight risk in effect for areas north of Baton Rouge. The main severe weather threat will be damaging winds, but once again a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Large hail currently does not appear to be a major factor.