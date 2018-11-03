FIRST ALERT FORECAST: It won’t be raining in Death Valley

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s been a grand game day Saturday weather-wise and the clear skies will continue into the evening with temperatures in Death Valley slipping through the 60°s during the game.
Clouds will be returning overnight with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies for Sunday morning across the WAFB region. A cold front will be rolling through the state during the day providing scattered to numerous showers along with a few thunderstorms. The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has most of the WAFB viewing area under a marginal risk for severe storms (1 out of 5 on the risk scale) as the front slides through during the mid-day and afternoon.
The weather should settle down into Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will reach the low to mid 70°s.
Rain returns on Monday and extend into early Tuesday thanks to the next frontal passage. Forecast models are mixed in terms of weather threats for Tuesday, but the SPC once again posts much of the WAFB area under a marginal risk for severe weather with a slight risk in effect for areas north of Baton Rouge. The main severe weather threat will be damaging winds, but once again a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Large hail currently does not appear to be a major factor.
Yet another front is scheduled to roll through the WAFB area late Thursday into early Friday, keeping the weather unsettled throughout the work week. The good news is that the outlook for Friday afternoon and the weekend is a good one, with dry weather expected to persist into next week.
