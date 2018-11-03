FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fabulous day for football!

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - What a fabulous day for a football game here in south Louisiana! We started out comfortably cool with early temperatures actually dropping into the upper 40s (“normal low” for early November is 52°). It’s nice to be a bit below the norm!
Enjoy a spectacular autumn day ahead with sunny skies, light southerly winds and a picture-perfect afternoon high of 74 degrees. Overnight will be partly cloudy and not as cool with a low in the upper 50s;
As for tomorrow, grab your umbrella before you head out! The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of our viewing area under a low-end risk for severe weather with a “marginal threat” primarily during the afternoon hours and a high in the mid 70s.
Unsettled weather stays in our forecast during the day Monday (40 percent coverage), but it’s overnight Monday/early Tuesday that we may have yet another round of severe weather.
Download WAFB’s First Alert Weather app for your hour-by-hour forecast and more.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.