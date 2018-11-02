YOUR TURN: Remember to change your batteries in your smoke alarms

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - This weekend, remember to change your clocks as we fall back an hour for Daylight Savings Time as well as change your batteries in your smoke detectors.
The National Fire Protection Association says 46 percent of the smoke alarms had missing or disconnected batteries in fires in which the smoke alarms were present.
Eldon Ledoux shares his own personal story.
I am Eldon Ledoux, St George Fire Public Information Officer. On October 16th one of my daughters had a fire in her home in New Jersey. The smoke detector in the basement went off. She investigated, called 9-1-1 and got to safety. The fire department arrived quickly. The fire damage was limited to the laundry area of her basement. No one was injuries and the fire damage was minor. AS A PARENT, I know that smoke detector saved my daughter’s home, and quite possibly her life.
That’s Eldons turn. What’s yours? To comment on this or anything else send an email to yourturn@wafb.com or stop by our Facebook page.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.