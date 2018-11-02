YOUR TURN: Remember to change your batteries in your smoke alarms

I am Eldon Ledoux, St George Fire Public Information Officer. On October 16th one of my daughters had a fire in her home in New Jersey. The smoke detector in the basement went off. She investigated, called 9-1-1 and got to safety. The fire department arrived quickly. The fire damage was limited to the laundry area of her basement. No one was injuries and the fire damage was minor. AS A PARENT, I know that smoke detector saved my daughter’s home, and quite possibly her life.