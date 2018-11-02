6-year-old killed in shooting on Madison Avenue

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A young child was killed in a shooting on Madison Avenue in Baton Rouge Friday afternoon.
The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Friday, November 2 in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene. Police say the victim and two other juveniles were playing behind the house when they got in an argument and one of the children reportedly shot the 6-year-old. The juveniles, one of which is 13-years-old, are being questioned about the incident.
“Tragic scene, when you see the young man lying on the ground," said a spokesperson with BRPD, Sgt. L’Jean McKneely.
Police say one shot was fired to the child’s upper torso area.
“It’s a tragic, senseless thing that has happened," said McKneely.
The family of the child was on the scene of the shooting as well.
It’s still unclear if the shooting was accidental or intentional.
