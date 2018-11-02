Man arrested in connection to foiled murder-for-hire plot

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Baton Rouge Police Department announced an arrest in connection with a foiled a murder-for-hire plot.
In a news release sent just before the news conference, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Nathaniel Jelks Jr. aka “Jug,” who is connected in the murder case.
On October 26, Jelks, who was currently incarcerated in the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center with a second-degree murder charge, called Jeffery Francious aka “Jeff”revealing the details in a “chilling orchestrated scheme” to murder two persons, according to police.
In the call, Jelks described the method and means of the murder plot.
Authorities said the call was intercepted early Monday morning by identified mentioned in the call.
West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reached out to the 18th and 19th JDC Prosecutors, Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department and the FBI to assist in the effort for witnesses and family of the victim.
Authorities identified the targeted persons two hours before after the original call was made. Authorities arrested Francious, who said during his interrogation that Jelks wanted him to “kill” the targeted people.
Their bonds have not been set yet, according to the WBRSO.
Jelk was arrested and booked on Oct. 11 in connection to the 2001 murder of Demitra Augustus. His bond for that second-degree murder charge was set at $1 million. During their investigation into that homicide, investigators later discovered ballistic evidence from the murder of Amanda Davis, which further connected Jelks to the Augustus homicide.
Authorities had transferred Jelks to the West Baton Rouge Detention Center while he served his time for the Davis homicide.
This is a developing story. WAFB will update this information when more information when it becomes available.
