VIDEO: Fisherman jumps into ocean to free tangled humpback whale

(RNN) – Fishermen Nicholas Taron and Sam Synstelien knew they had to do something when they found a humpback whale tangled in a rope tied to a buoy near Morro Bay, along the central California coast.
“[The whale] was just swimming in counter-clockwise circles,” Taron told KNTV. “You could tell he was stressed and being held to the bottom.”
Taron and Synstelien, commercial eel fishermen who work aboard the F/V (fishing vessel) Persistence, first checked with the U.S. Coast Guard, but found out they weren’t going to be available anytime soon.
“We followed this entangled humpback whale around for an hour,” said a post on the Instagram account for the Persistence. “Cut an entangled buoy from her back but she was still caught. With no other options F/V Persistence getting the job done.”
But it wasn’t quite as simple as all that.
The Instagram video shows Synstelien leaping off the boat at Taron’s urging and eventually climbing on the whale’s back to cut the rope.
“Did you get it?” Taron asks as the whale’s fluke nearly slaps the boat. Synstelien raises his fists in triumph and the humpback is gone, free to swim the seas again.
Social media cheered.
The Coast Guard wasn’t as pleased with the pair.
“While we are relieved the fishermen were not harmed and the whale may have been freed, we fear this video is a very dangerous example, and may encourage others to attempt such a response in the future,” the agency told the San Francisco Chronicle. “Even authorized, trained responders have been killed while attempting to disentangle whales using the best techniques and specialized equipment.”
