Starbucks giving away reusable holiday cups this Friday

(WAFB) - 'Tis the season! Starbucks is offering free reuseable cups all-day Friday for the holiday season, according to a statement from the company.
Customers will get the holiday cup when they buy a holiday beverage. The cups cost $2.50 after the Friday promotion.
From Nov. 3 to Jan. 7, customers who use their cup can save 50 cents on their grande holiday beverage after 2 p.m. at participating stores.
The promotion comes after Starbucks released its holiday cup designs, which includes red stripes, a green argyle pattern, red and white flames, and mistletoe-like coffee cherries in red and green.
The paper cups have stirred controversy among far-right groups in the past, for not being Christmas-y enough or for maybe featuring holding hands of a cartoon same-sex couple.
The coffee chain brought back six classic specialty drinks, including Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Egg Nog Latte.
