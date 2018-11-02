St. George Fire official shares personal message on safety after fire in daughter’s house

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The public information officer for the St. George Fire Department is sharing a very personal message about safety after a smoke detector alerted his daughter to a fire in her home and likely saved her life.
Eldon Ledoux says on October 16, one of his daughters had a fire in her home in New Jersey. He says the smoke detector in the basement went off. His daughter then cracked open the door, saw dense, black smoke, then closed the door and called 911. Ledoux says the fire department arrived quickly and firefighters were able to contain the fire to the laundry area in the basement.
No one was injured and the damage done to the home was relatively minor.
“As a parent, I know that smoke detector saved my daughter’s home, and quite possibly her life, by alerting her in the fire’s very early stages,” said Ledoux.
Ledoux wants to remind residents to check the batteries in their smoke detectors this weekend when Daylight Saving Time ends on November 4.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.