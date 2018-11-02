Fatal shooting reported on Madison Avenue

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A deadly shooting was reported on Madison Avenue in Baton Rouge Friday afternoon.
The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Friday, November 2 in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms they are responding to the scene. Initial reports to police indicate the victim is a 5-year-old child. Police do not yet know if the shooting was accidental or intentional.
Details are limited at this time. We will update this story when we know more.
