Re-run: 4 winners from '17 to defend titles at NYC Marathon

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo Shalane Flanagan, of the United States, poses for pictures after winning the the women's division of the New York City Marathon in New York. Flanagan, last year, became the first American woman in 40 years to win the NYC Marathon. Desiree Linden followed with a victory in Boston. All of which motivates Molly Huddle for Sunday's race in New York, who was third there in 2016 in her marathon debut. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Seth Wenig)