Police release new details in double murder of elderly Denham Springs couple

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - Investigators have released new details in the double murder of an elderly Denham Springs couple.
Officials with the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office say autopsy results show both Eugene Gurley, 72, and Patricia Gurley, 70, died from blunt force trauma to the head.
Denham Springs police officers and the couple’s adult child discovered the bodies of the Gurleys at their pool business on Pete’s Highway on October 30. Authorities believe the couple was murdered sometime on October 29.
Investigators tell WAFB they still believe Michael Collins, 45, who is a person of interest in the case, is still somewhere in northeast Tennessee.
Collins is actively being sought by law enforcement officials in Tennessee and the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Taskforce.
Police believe Collins is in possession of Eugene Gurley’s white 2016 Nissan Frontier pickup truck with Louisiana license plate Y193507.
This a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.