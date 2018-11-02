Police identify bicyclist killed on N Sherwood Forest Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police have released the identity of a Baton Rouge man who died in a traffic accident on N Sherwood Forest Boulevard Thursday evening.
Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely Jr. identified the victim as Derick Roddy, 40.
Roddy was attempting to cross the street with his bicycle in the 2000 block of North Sherwood Forest Boulevard around 6:50 p.m. on November 1 when he was struck by a 2009 Lexus E250.
Roddy died at the scene.
Mckneely said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
