NOPD searching for missing man last seen displaying ‘unknown mental behavior’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Maid Marion Drive.
According to NOPD, Montrell Givens was last seen around 3 p.m. on Halloween in the 4700 block of Maid Marion Drive.
Givens is described as standing 6’0 tall and weighing 225 pounds. He was last seen displaying an unknown mental behavior, according to NOPD.
Anyone with any additional information regarding Montrell Givens’ whereabouts should notify Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.
