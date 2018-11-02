NOPD searching for missing juvenile

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile.
According to NOPD, Charnista Johnson was reported missing from the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue.
The person who reported her missing said she was last seen on October 23. Police were told she did not attend school the next day, and has not made contact with her grandmother or mother since.
According to NOPD, Johnson has been in contact with her brother over Instagram, but he only advises she is by a friend’s house.
Johnson is described as standing 5’7 tall and weighing 135 pounds.
Anyone with any information regarding Charnista Johnson’s whereabouts should notify First District detectives at 504-658-6010.
