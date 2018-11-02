NOPD looking for runaway girl

Raneacia Trader, 17, hasn't been seen since Thursday
By Chris Finch | November 2, 2018 at 3:21 PM CDT - Updated November 2 at 3:36 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is seeking assistance locating a missing teenager.

The reporting person told police that she last saw Raneacia Trader, 17, on Thursday about 1 p.m., when Trader left her residence in the 12100 block of N. I-10 Service Road without her permission and entered into a dark-colored vehicle.

The reporting person stated that Trader is a habitual runaway.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Trader is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

