Names of abusers within church released by Archdiocese of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Archdiocese of New Orleans has released a list of names of abusers within the church.
“By this we are saying our desire and reality of our repentance is present and we hope it will show transparency and help bring healing for our victims. This is part of our atonement,” Archbishop Gregory Aymond said.
Aymond recently said he is not opposed to a statewide investigation into child sex abuse within the Catholic Church but said he would like the church to do its own.
The list includes 57 clergy members, with past affiliations with the Archdiocese of New Orleans. The list includes the names of men who were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors, and were removed from ministry.
At the top of the list is defrocked Deacon George Brignac, who served at a number of local churches, and schools including Holy Rosary, and was responsible for two massive settlements paid out this year by the archdiocese.
He is also the target of two new lawsuits and 13 scheduled settlement negotiations over the next five months.
The list of the living former priests also included Thomas Glasgow, who served at Mater Dolorsa in New Orleans, and was removed from the ministry in 2008.
Also on the list is Paul Calamari, who served at five churches in the area, including Holy Rosary, and was removed in 2003.
The list also includes other names of clergy members, 36 of whom are deceased, including Gorham Putnam of St. Agnes in Jefferson Parish, John Thoman from Our lady of Lourdes in New Orleans, and Cornelius Carr from Jesuit.
The list of the living also includes Patrick Keane, who served at St. Anselm in Madisonville and was removed from ministry in 1995. Aymond said the list was released after careful consideration, with the help of a ten member lay staff, which included outside legal professionals who reviewed files of more than 2,400 priests who served in the archdiocese going back to 1950.
The list includes 14 names of former Archdiocese of New Orleans clergy who are still alive and were accused of sexually abusing a minor - those allegations led to their removal of ministry and the archdiocese says in each case, they remain out of ministry.
FOX 8 is working to contact those 14 men to get a response to the allegations.
The list also includes 18 names are Archdiocese of New Orleans clergy who are deceased and who either admitted to or were publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor.
“It’s not that you release names because everybody else is doing it, you release names because it’s the right thing to do. You act with integrity because it’s important to act with integrity,” said Vicar General for Parish Life for the Diocese of Houma and Thibodaux Rev. Mark Toups.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said the state department of justice has received four criminal complaints involving Catholic clergy and a few correspondences from constituents expressing support of a statewide grand jury, similar to what Pennsylvania was legally able to do.
A full list of names is below:
