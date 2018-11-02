LSU School of Veterinary Medicine receives $10.1 million, largest gift in school’s history

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine received its largest donation in the school’s history, according to an official statement on Friday.
Dr. Herman C. Soong, an assistant professor of adult psychiatry and forensic neuropsychiatry at the Tulane University School of Medicine, provided $8.1 million of the estate commitment coupled with his wife Connie’s $2 million estate commitment.
The funds will go toward the Dr. Herman C. Soong Shelter Medicine Program, which helps sustain the veterinary school through scholarships and resources. The gift will also help establish the Dr. Herman C. Soong Oncology Professorship to support oncology research as well as a veterinary forensic sciences program to fund forensic that will aid veterinarians and law enforcement to identify animal abuse.
“Our gift to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine was inspired by our desire to help innocent animals who are abused, injured and/or homeless to reciprocate their faithful and unconditional love. Our hope and prayer is that our gift will inspire others to give generously to this worthy cause,” the Soongs said.
Dr. Soong works closely with the LSU Shelter Medicine Program, where he helps educate students, veterinarians, current and future attorneys, law enforcement and other professionals to recognize and address animal abuse.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.