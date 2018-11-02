LPSO: Bone found in Tickfaw River is that of man missing since 2016

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office have determined the origin of a human bone found in the Tickfaw River in August.
Sheriff Jason Ard said scientists at the LSU FACES Lab matched the bone to that of Oscar Kitchen, 59, who was reported missing in 2016.
A debris clean-up crew discovered the bone entangled in debris in the Tickfaw River south of LA 42 near Springfield on August 6, 2018.
Crew members contacted authorities who in turn sent the bone to the LSU FACES Lab.
Kinchen was reported missing on July 21, 2016, when he did not return from a fishing trip five days earlier. A friend told LPSO detectives that Kinchen was last seen Lorin Efferson Road in Livingston Parish on July 16, 2016.
At this time authorities do not suspect foul play. However, the case remains under investigation.
