Kool Smiles collecting candy to send to troops overseas

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - If you’re wondering what to do with all that Halloween candy your kids got this week, look no further.
Kool Smiles dentists are collecting treats to send them to troops serving outside of the country. When kids donate 25 or more treats, they get a small toy and a healthier smile.
“We partner with Operation Gratitude to send the troops sweet treats and care packages just as a way to remind them that we are over here, we care about them, and we’re still thinking about them. And it’s a great way to get the kids involved in service to the troops,” said Dr. Ehidanmegbe Akharume.
You can drop off your treats to the Kool Smiles on Government Street near Foster through Saturday, November 3. And to keep it healthy, Kool Smiles is kicking in toothbrushes to keep troops' smiles healthy.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.