Khashoggi's fiancée asks Trump to press Saudis for his body

Nihad Awad, a close colleague of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, reaches out to touch an image of his friend at an event to remember Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post who was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite)