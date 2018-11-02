FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Significantly cooler Friday morning, and plenty of sunshine

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Good Morning! If you think it’s significantly cooler (and MUCH drier) Friday morning compared to this time on Thursday, you’re absolutely correct!
Temperatures are starting out anywhere from 12 to 20 degrees cooler, and in the low to mid 50s. The “normal” low for early November is 53 degrees. All is quiet on the FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and that will continue throughout the day. We’ll expect a few lingering clouds this morning and lots of sunshine this afternoon. There will be light NW winds and a high only in the mid 60s.
Overnight, clear and cool with a low in the mid 40s. On Saturday, we’ll have great tailgating and football weather with returning sunshine, and temperatures topping out in the mid 70s!
By Sunday, a few scattered showers and warmer temperatures return to the forecast – 40 percent coverage – a high in the upper 70s.
CLICK HERE to download our First Alert Weather app for the latest in your local weather.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.