FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend ahead

Skies will stay clear overnight and throughout the day for Game Day on Saturday. Sunrise temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s in and around the Red Stick with a fairly quick warm up during the morning and into midday. Tailgaters are in store for a wonderful November afternoon under blue skies and sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. Game time temperatures in LSU’s Death Valley will be in the 60s for the game, making for a really nice evening for those lucky enough to have tickets!