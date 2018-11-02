FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend ahead

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s been a lovely, albeit cool Friday afternoon, setting the stage for a nice “feels like fall” evening for downtown’s Live After 5, area high school football games, dinner and a movie, or just a nice evening on the back patio.
Skies will stay clear overnight and throughout the day for Game Day on Saturday. Sunrise temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s in and around the Red Stick with a fairly quick warm up during the morning and into midday. Tailgaters are in store for a wonderful November afternoon under blue skies and sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. Game time temperatures in LSU’s Death Valley will be in the 60s for the game, making for a really nice evening for those lucky enough to have tickets!
The First Alert Forecast calls for scattered showers on Sunday as a weak cool front gets into the state, but then essentially fizzles out. While we can’t completely rule out a rumble or two of thunder on Sunday, we certainly do not expect any severe weather. In fact, not everyone gets wet, with Sunday rain chances set at 40 to 50 percent for the day. And where it does rain, most can expect 0.1” or less.
Our next big weather-maker is currently scheduled for an early Tuesday (Election Day) arrival. Once again, we could be dealing with severe weather during the pre-dawn hours similar to the outbreak this past Thursday morning. The NWS Storm Prediction Center already has the WAFB area under and increased threat for severe weather early Tuesday: a four-day advance warning. As was true on Thursday, the severe weather driver for early Tuesday will be strong to severe thunderstorms ahead of an advancing cold front early that morning.
Another round of scattered rains is tentatively scheduled for Thursday. After that, we should settle into a nice run of fall weather for the Friday and the weekend (Nov. 10 and 11).
