Fire burns thousands of dollars worth of charity’s donations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fire at a St. John Parish gym meant devastation for a local nonprofit. Firefighters tried throughout the night to put out the fire, but the building and thousands of dollars worth of donations inside burned.
They were days away from holding their bi-annual garage sale at the Garyville Recreation Center gym. Founder Tanya Roccaforte started the non-profit Perry’s Posse in memory of her godchild, who died of leukemia. She said the garage sale proceeds would benefit other cancer patients, and it was going to be a big one.
“Four months we collected and went out and emptied out houses, trailer loads and storage bins,” said Roccaforte.
But Wednesday night, as fire and flames took everything instead, she watched helplessly as their hard work and donations burned inside the gym.
“We sat here for four hours and just watched, just watched in disbelief, and then this morning when we looked at the building, it was like, nope, not a dream, this really happened... I’m sorry, but it’s going to be ok,” said Roccaforte.
She said cancer has affected her community and so many loved ones, so helping raise money for patients and their families is a personal mission.
“Every cent we make since 2014, a quarter of a million dollars goes back into the community, into the patients," she said. “We take nothing because it’s not ours to take. They need it.”
The fire marshal’s investigation is still underway, but they believe the fire started as an electrical fire in the kitchen.
"Everyone knows the GYO gym in Garyville that works for the department, so you know the size of the building, the location, and all of that goes on in your head,” said Garyville Fire Chief Cain Dufrene.
Dufrene said with so much flammable material inside a large building, it made fighting the fire a real challenge. But he said not as challenging as knowing exactly how this fire would affect their community.
“We have several guys on the department that played rec here, or their family, dads, uncles played rec here. It’s a staple of the community for now and for it to be used in another purpose that’s really purposeful to see it go the way it did was really heartbreaking,” said Dufrene.
Roccaforte said without a garage sale, Perry’s Posse is still figuring out their next steps to help those families, but she said there’s no way they’re going to let a fire get in the way of their mission.
“We can’t save the world, but if we stick together as a community, we can make a difference. We have to make a difference,” said Roccaforte.
The fire marshal does not believe the fire was suspicious, but again, the investigation is ongoing.
To donate to Perry’s Posse, you can do so at this GoFundMe or mail a check to Perry’s Posse, P.O. Box 2053, Garyville, LA. 70051.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.