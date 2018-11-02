1 dead after shooting on Huron Street

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police police said Friday one of the victims in a shooting on Huron Street has died.
Police said Donnell Matthews, 33, died after being shot Thursday night in the 3100 block of Huron Street near Polarine Avenue. The other shooting victim, a 45-year-old man, is expected to survive his injuries.
Matthews and the man were transported to a local hospital after the shooting that happened around 6:40 p.m. Both had been in “very critical” condition.
Emergency officials say one person is critical and the other is “very critical.”
Police added the motive and suspect are unknown at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
