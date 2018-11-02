8 clergymen who worked in Baton Rouge area included on list of sex abusers from Archdiocese of New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Archdiocese of New Orleans has released the list of clergymen accused of sexually abusing minors. Eight men on the list of 57 worked in the Baton Rouge area.
Those who are currently alive and have been accused and removed from the ministry include:
LAWRENCE HECKER
- Date of Birth: 1931
- Ordination: 1958
- Estimated Time Frame of Abuse: late 1960s; 1970s
- Allegation Received: 1996
- Removed from Ministry: 2002
- Pastoral Assignments
- Christ the King, Terrytown
- Holy Family, Luling
- Holy Rosary, New Orleans
- Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans
- St. Anthony, Luling
- St. Bernadette, Houma
- St. Charles Borromeo, in residence
- St. Frances Cabrini, New Orleans
- St. Francis Xavier, Metairie
- St. Joseph, Gretna
- St. Louise de Marillac, Arabi
- St. Mary, New Roads
- St. Theresa of Child Jesus, New Orleans
GERARD HOWELL
- Date of Birth: 1939
- Ordination: 1964
- Estimated Time Frame of Abuse: 1960s; 1970s
- Allegation Received: 1978
- Removed from Ministry: 1980
- Pastoral Assignments
- Holy Trinity, New Orleans
- Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans
- Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Westwego
- Prince of Peace, Chalmette
- St. Gerard, New Orleans
- St. Henry, New Orleans
- St. Lawrence the Martyr, Kenner
- Sts. Peter and Paul, New Orleans
- St. Pius X, Baton Rouge
Those who are dead and admitted to or have been publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor include:
PIERRE CELESTIN CAMBIAIRE
- Date of Birth: 1871
- Ordination: 1898
- Estimated Time Frame of Abuse: late 1910s
- Allegation Received: 1917
- Removed from Ministry: 1917
- Date of Death: 1955
- Pastoral Assignments
- Sacred Heart of Jesus, Cameron
- St. George, Baton Rouge
- St. Joseph, Grosse-Tete
- St. Leon, Leonville
JOHN FRANKLIN
- A Priest of the Diocese of Savannah, GA
- Serving at the Archdiocese of New Orleans
- Date of Birth: 1925
- Ordination: 1956
- Estimated Time Frame of Abuse: late 1950s
- Allegation Received: 1959
- Removed from Ministry: 1959
- Date of Death: unknown
- Pastoral Assignments
- Ascension, Donaldsonville
- St. Gabriel, New Orleans
MICHAEL HURLEY
- Date of Birth: 1915
- Ordination: 1943
- Estimated Time Frame of Abuse: 1940s
- Allegation Received: 1945
- Left Archdiocese: 1955
- Date of Death: 2005
- Pastoral Assignments
- Immaculate Conception Church, Marrero
- St. Agnes, Baton Rouge
- St. Francis de Sales, Houma
- St. Maurice, New Orleans
- Sts. Peter and Paul, New Orleans
RALPH LAWRENCE
- Date of Birth: 1890
- Ordination: 1916
- Estimated Time Frame of Abuse: early 1930s
- Allegation Received: 1935
- Leave of absence: 1935
- Date of Death: 1992
- Pastoral Assignments
- Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans
- Our Lady of Good Harbor, Buras
- Our Lady of Lourdes, Winnfield
- Sacred Heart Church, Rayville
- St. Anthony, Baton Rouge
MALCOLM STRASSEL
- Date of Birth: 1908
- Ordination: 1934
- Estimated Time Frame of Abuse: late 1960s; early 1970s
- Allegation Received: 2006
- Date of Death: 1987
- Pastoral Assignments
- Holy Rosary Church, St. Amant
- Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans
- Sacred Heart, LaCombe
- St. Agnes, Baton Rouge
- St. Charles Borromeo, Destrehan
- St. Joseph, Gretna
- St. Mary Pamela, Raceland
JOHN WEBER
- Date of Birth: 1919
- Ordination: 1945
- Estimated Time Frame of Abuse: 1940s
- Incardinated into Diocese of Baton Rouge: 1961
- Allegation Received: 2005
- Date of Death: 2000
- Pastoral Assignments
- Assumption Parish, Plattenville
- Holy Trinity, New Orleans
- St. Ann, Morganza
- St. Eloi, Theriot
- St. Rita, New Orleans
The Archbishop of New Orleans Gregory M. Aymond also released a letter offering his healing and compassion to the victims of sexual abuse.
