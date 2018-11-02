8 clergymen who worked in Baton Rouge area included on list of sex abusers from Archdiocese of New Orleans

By Rachael Thomas | November 2, 2018 at 3:15 PM CDT - Updated November 2 at 3:49 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Archdiocese of New Orleans has released the list of clergymen accused of sexually abusing minors. Eight men on the list of 57 worked in the Baton Rouge area.

[ Names of abusers within church released by Archdiocese of New Orleans ]

Those who are currently alive and have been accused and removed from the ministry include:

LAWRENCE HECKER

  • Date of Birth: 1931
  • Ordination: 1958
  • Estimated Time Frame of Abuse: late 1960s; 1970s
  • Allegation Received: 1996
  • Removed from Ministry: 2002
  • Pastoral Assignments
  • Christ the King, Terrytown
  • Holy Family, Luling
  • Holy Rosary, New Orleans
  • Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans
  • St. Anthony, Luling
  • St. Bernadette, Houma
  • St. Charles Borromeo, in residence
  • St. Frances Cabrini, New Orleans
  • St. Francis Xavier, Metairie
  • St. Joseph, Gretna
  • St. Louise de Marillac, Arabi
  • St. Mary, New Roads
  • St. Theresa of Child Jesus, New Orleans

GERARD HOWELL

  • Date of Birth: 1939
  • Ordination: 1964
  • Estimated Time Frame of Abuse: 1960s; 1970s
  • Allegation Received: 1978
  • Removed from Ministry: 1980
  • Pastoral Assignments
  • Holy Trinity, New Orleans
  • Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans
  • Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Westwego
  • Prince of Peace, Chalmette
  • St. Gerard, New Orleans
  • St. Henry, New Orleans
  • St. Lawrence the Martyr, Kenner
  • Sts. Peter and Paul, New Orleans
  • St. Pius X, Baton Rouge  

Those who are dead and admitted to or have been publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor include:

PIERRE CELESTIN CAMBIAIRE

  • Date of Birth: 1871
  • Ordination: 1898
  • Estimated Time Frame of Abuse: late 1910s
  • Allegation Received: 1917
  • Removed from Ministry: 1917
  • Date of Death: 1955
  • Pastoral Assignments
  • Sacred Heart of Jesus, Cameron
  • St. George, Baton Rouge
  • St. Joseph, Grosse-Tete
  • St. Leon, Leonville

JOHN FRANKLIN

  • A Priest of the Diocese of Savannah, GA
  • Serving at the Archdiocese of New Orleans
  • Date of Birth: 1925
  • Ordination: 1956
  • Estimated Time Frame of Abuse: late 1950s
  • Allegation Received: 1959
  • Removed from Ministry: 1959
  • Date of Death: unknown
  • Pastoral Assignments
  • Ascension, Donaldsonville
  • St. Gabriel, New Orleans

MICHAEL HURLEY

  • Date of Birth: 1915
  • Ordination: 1943
  • Estimated Time Frame of Abuse: 1940s
  • Allegation Received: 1945
  • Left Archdiocese: 1955
  • Date of Death: 2005
  • Pastoral Assignments
  • Immaculate Conception Church, Marrero
  • St. Agnes, Baton Rouge
  • St. Francis de Sales, Houma
  • St. Maurice, New Orleans
  • Sts. Peter and Paul, New Orleans

RALPH LAWRENCE

  • Date of Birth: 1890
  • Ordination: 1916
  • Estimated Time Frame of Abuse: early 1930s
  • Allegation Received: 1935
  • Leave of absence: 1935
  • Date of Death: 1992
  • Pastoral Assignments
  • Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans
  • Our Lady of Good Harbor, Buras
  • Our Lady of Lourdes, Winnfield
  • Sacred Heart Church, Rayville
  • St. Anthony, Baton Rouge

MALCOLM STRASSEL

  • Date of Birth: 1908
  • Ordination: 1934
  • Estimated Time Frame of Abuse: late 1960s; early 1970s
  • Allegation Received: 2006
  • Date of Death: 1987
  • Pastoral Assignments
  • Holy Rosary Church, St. Amant
  • Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans
  • Sacred Heart, LaCombe
  • St. Agnes, Baton Rouge
  • St. Charles Borromeo, Destrehan
  • St. Joseph, Gretna
  • St. Mary Pamela, Raceland

JOHN WEBER

  • Date of Birth: 1919
  • Ordination: 1945
  • Estimated Time Frame of Abuse: 1940s
  • Incardinated into Diocese of Baton Rouge: 1961
  • Allegation Received: 2005
  • Date of Death: 2000
  • Pastoral Assignments
  • Assumption Parish, Plattenville
  • Holy Trinity, New Orleans
  • St. Ann, Morganza
  • St. Eloi, Theriot
  • St. Rita, New Orleans

The Archbishop of New Orleans Gregory M. Aymond also released a letter offering his healing and compassion to the victims of sexual abuse.

