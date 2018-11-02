Caravan artist tattoos loved ones' names for fellow migrants

In this Oct. 31, 2018 photo, Honduran migrant Jose Manuel de Jesus Sandoval tattoos the wrist of Maria Guzman, a migrant from Guatemala, at a camp set up by a caravan of thousands of Central American migrants in Juchitan, Mexico. Sandoval said he knows with his criminal record it will be tough to enter the U.S., but he intends to try anyway because he has a daughter in Honduras he wants to support. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (AP)