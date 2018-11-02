Bengal Belles celebrate ahead of LSU, Alabama match up

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A big LSU vs. Alabama pregame party was held at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge Friday.
The Bengal Belles enjoyed a Mardi Gras of sorts with a purple and gold parade. LSU’s Golden Band from Tigerland was rocking and pumping up the crowd, along with the Golden Girls. WAFB’s Jacques Doucet caught up with a few former LSU stars, who are of course excited about the big match up between the #4 Tigers and the #1 Crimson Tide.
“I love Coach O, man. Every time I talk to him, he’s full of energy, get the guys excited, man, and he’s a great guy, man, you know he’s home grown. You gotta' love it, so I’m really excited for him. It’s a big game, man,” said Glenn Dorsey, former Tigers defensive lineman.
“I think excitement is an understatement. I mean, everybody in our vernacular, we call it ‘turnt,’ so we are turnt up and ready for a great game, great atmosphere,” said Bradie James, former Tigers linebacker.
“Just excited to be back with all my former teammates, being in this great atmosphere, man. It’s gonna' be a great opportunity for the team to show up and show out,” said Rueben Randle, former Tigers wide receiver.
