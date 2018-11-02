Barn Hill Preserve open for one last weekend in Fall 2018

ETHEL, LA (WAFB) - If you’re looking for something family-friendly to do this weekend, head out to Barn Hill Preserve in Ethel.
Barn Hill Preserve is opening for one last weekend this season.
It’s just 40 minutes away from Baton Rouge.
Kids can get up sign up for encounters with exotic animals such as sloths and otters, for $20 per person.
General admission tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.
Children under the age of 2 may enter for free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.
Additional activities include hay rides, kangaroo joey encounters, petting zoos, corn maze, corn pit, and animal shows throughout both days.
Barn Hill also has a macaw rescue exhibit. The establishment is committed to offering a home to free-flying macaws that can no longer be cared for by their owners.
Macaws can make difficult pets, and these birds can live up to 80 years with proper care and diet.
Barn Hill Preserve is unique in our macaw initiative in that we provide a forever home that allows the birds to free-fly throughout our preserve.
Barn Hill Preserve will be open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. For more information visit their Facebook page.
