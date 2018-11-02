Bama buzz building with arrival of ESPN College GameDay

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The color commentary is all purple and gold on the replica of the ESPN College GameDay set. Fans flocked to the LSU Union Thursday for a photo op as the actual set went up in the Quad.
The replica GameDay set will be available to the public between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday near Mike’s habitat and the PMAC on North Stadium Drive. It will relocate to the Union in the event of bad weather.
ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast will air from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 3. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to get a good spot.
Brody Mayeux and Grant Sunstrom stopped by to make their game day predictions. The boys were 4-years-old the last time LSU beat Alabama in 2011.
Asked if they were even old enough to hate the Crimson Tide, Mayeux confidently replied, “I hate Alabama. I understand they’ve been dominating the league.”
As motor homes filed onto campus Thursday afternoon, the mood was unusually optimistic ahead of the epic match up.
“For one of the first times in a long time, I think we have a chance this year. I think Coach O's got the team with a great attitude,” Nanette Cosban said.
The Baton Rouge native now lives in Texas, but remains a die hard fan. This year, she brought her custom LSU boots adorned with Swarovski crystals. “I wore them for the Georgia game, was the first game I had them, and we won, and I’m very superstitious,” she explained.
Cosban was in the Union on Thursday to buy something white to wear to the game. Many other fans are doing the same thing as a show of support for Devin White.
Retailers and restaurants hope for record sales this weekend thanks to fans like Cosban. A winning LSU season sends more cash flowing through Baton Rouge.
“It normally doesn’t look like this, but this is going to be one of our biggest days of the year,” Chef Don Bergeron explained while showing off his office stacked full of beer and wine boxes.
Bergeron says his crew will be burning the midnight oil for the rest of the week inside the kitchen at his City Market on Jefferson Highway. Thursday’s prep included 100 pounds of shrimp and a half-dozen slabs of prime rib. Bergeron says it’s the most work he’s had in 12 seasons of catering during football season.
“Two weeks ago, I had the largest sales day of my career,” he said. “And two weeks later, this day will top the largest sales day we have ever had in our company.”
Call it the perfect recipe for a successful weekend. The money’s in the bank before the Tigers even take the field.
