Asia eyes US midterm elections with anxiety, hope

In this June 30, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump walks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to make statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Trump has shaken up Asia, as he has much of the world. Now Beijing, Seoul and other Asian capitals are waiting to see if the Democrats wrest control of at least one house of Congress from the Republicans - and whether that would significantly alter U.S. foreign policy and trade initiatives. In South Korea, the concern is that Trump might sour on North Korea after months of bold engagement.